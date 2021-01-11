From John Adams, Minna

Banditry in Niger State has taken a different dimension as the bandits are now asking communities to contribute certain amount of money every month or risk attack.

Rather than the usual kidnaping and demanding for ransom from relations of victims, the bandits are said to be requesting N5 million monthly from these communities or they will all be eliminated.

When contacted on this development, police public relations officer in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, described it “as a piece of information, which the police will work on.”

A source close to Iburo, Gamdu, Dnasa, Pyegbere, Dnasapa, Jhazhayidna, Goffan A and B, Chukuba and Galapy communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state told our correspondent that the bandits, through an intermediary (name withheld), who is resident in another communities called Kusasu, held a meeting with the communities where they were told to contribute N5 million every month if they (the people) need peace.

Although our correspondent gathered that the communities were able to raise N3million from individual contributions and the sale of their farm produce for the month of December, the bandits have warned that the N5million must be complete in the month of January or they have themselves to blame.