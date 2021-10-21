From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Suspected bandits on Wednesday attacked an Abuja-Kaduna bound train, spraying bullets at the moving locomotive. They also succeeded in destroying the rail track, disrupting train services.

An exchange of gunfire between the bandits and security agents attached to the train caused pandemonium, with passengers sustaining injuries in trying to hide for safety.

The train, which took off at its usual time, 6 pm, from Rigasa Station in Kaduna was attacked by the bandits between Rijana and Dutse Station.

A staff of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) confirmed the development to Daily Sun in a telephone conversation, saying: ‘We expected this attack because we have seen several signs indicating that there would be an attack.

‘Besides, we have been having a running battle with communities, particularly herdsmen along the track, some of whom their cattle that strayed into the rail tracks were crushed by the moving train.

‘Wednesdays are usually maintenance days for us. There are usually two train services on Wednesdays. First train, 7 am and last train, 6 pm, simultaneously from Kaduna and Abuja. The remaining part of the day is used for maintenance of the track, the train and other issues.

‘So, I am super sure that the engineers ran through the train tracks in the day to ensure it’s in a good state for a safe journey. Unfortunately, the development occurred.’

Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani also confirmed the incident on Facebook, saying that it caused pandemonium among the passengers.

‘Yesterday night, bandits attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train. They planted an explosive that damaged the rail track and shattered the windshield of the train engine.

‘They also opened fire targeting the driver and the tank. It happened between Dutse and Rijana stations. The Driver struggled to move towards Kaduna Rigasa station.

‘This early morning, I was on board the train when it ran over another explosive damaged rail.

‘The train nearly skid off the track, then it miraculously escaped. All Kaduna-Abuja train operations need to be suspended until the issue is addressed.’



Meanwhile, the NRC has put out a statement on its ticketing application, notifying passengers that train services have been suspended till further notice.

The notification read:

‘Due to unforeseen circumstances, train services have immediately suspended for the safety of our dear passengers. Efforts are in place to restore services. Further information would follow immediately service is restored.’

In August, a major train accident was averted as a train on the Abuja-Kaduna route rammed into a moving herd of cattle on the rail track killing four instantly and leaving several other ones injured.

The incident caused mild pandemonium among passengers, while a team of security officials, including the soldiers attached to the train, acted fast to douse tension and maintain peace.

A passenger, Inuwa Alhassan, who confirmed the development, said it would have been more disastrous if the driver of the train was not experienced enough to know what to do in such a situation.

‘An inexperienced train driver could have been frightened and confused, and in the process tried to avoid the herds of cattle, thereby, resulting in derailment which could have been more disastrous because the incident happened close to the bridge,’ he said.

A staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on board the train who pleaded anonymity said the killing of a cow that strayed to the track has happened several times and may continue to happen because the herdsmen have refused to avoid the track and most of them have no idea of the movement time for the train.

The staff stated: ‘The train is not like a car, Keke or bike that can match automatic brakes at will, because they move in high speed. Regrettably, communities along the track have broken the perimeter fences raised to discourage unfettered access to the rail tracks because of the dangers associated thereof.’

The NRC staff explained that the incident happened around one of the train stations located at Jere. ‘Immediately, the incident happened, the herder boy took to his heels for fear of arrest. He knew he had committed an offence that could have led to the death of hundreds of passengers, that was why he ran away leaving the dead cattle.

‘We were even calling him to come and attend to the injured ones but he refused. He thought he was being cajoled to return so he could be arrested. I know the NRC authorities will query the driver for what had happened. Also, they have a way of reaching out to the herdsman for possible compensation and caution,’ he said.

He advocated engagement and enlightenment of communities located along the train tracks to avoid the tracks or better still give them times when the train moves so they can avoid the tracks.

