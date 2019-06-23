Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Governor Mahdi Gusau of Zamfara not to despair, but to see the latest attack as a challenge to step up collective actions to rout the enemy, in partnership with the Federal government.

This was even as he described the latest bandits’ attacks as callous and despicable.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari commiserated with the government and people of the state on the recent infiltration of bandits, who killed several innocent citizens in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

The president assured the people of Zamfara and other Nigerians who have lost loved ones to violent attacks that the government, under his watch, will soon arrest the matter.

President Buhari who commended the new administration in the state for putting in new security measures to curtail the activities of criminals and bandits, also urged law enforcement agencies to take prompt and timely actions against the wicked attackers.

The president also appealed to the citizens to have faith in the security agencies by giving them useful information on plans and the movements of the bandits.