Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Catholic Good Shepherd Major Seminary, situated in Kakau, along Kaduna-Abuja road, has been attacked by armed bandits Wednesday night.

The bandits were said to have made away with four Seminarians (students) of the school during the attack.

Kaduna Police Spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo was yet to respond to our Correspondent’s telephone call at the time of filing this report.

However, the Registrar of the school Rev Fr (Dr) Joel Usman, said the incident happened between 10:30PM and 11:00 PM Wednesday night.

“Good Shepherd Major Seminary was attacked by armed bandits yesterday January 8, 2020 between 10.30-11:00pm. After head count of students with security agents, 4 Seminarians have been declared missing. Kindly say a prayer for their release”. Reverend Usman said.

