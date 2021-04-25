From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits yesterday attacked Christian Worshippers during a Sunday service in Manini Tasha Village, Kuriga Ward in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

This came barely two days after the killing of three Greenfield University students in Kaduna.

A medical Doctor with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health, Dr. Zakariah Dogo Yaro was said to have been shot dead in the process, while unspecified number of persons were kidnapped.

An eye witness who narrowly escaped the bandits during the Sunday Service at Haske Baptist Church in Manini Village, Mr Yakubu Bala disclosed that the bandits who were heavily armed surrounded the worshippers at exactly 9 am.

He explained that the bandits came in their numbers, heavily armed and began to shoot sporadically at the worshipers as they scamper for safety.

According to him, “Dr. Zakariah Dogo Yaro, a medical Doctor with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health was shot dead and unspecified number of people kidnapped while so many worshipers sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“As am talking to you now, we have not seen some of our villagers who ran into the bushes while the shootings was going on.

“We don’t know what is happening that we are facing this kind of scenario in our peaceful communities. Most Villagers are already leaving their homes because of the constant attacks in so many Villages in Chikun local government,” Yakubu lamented.