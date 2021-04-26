From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits, yesterday, attacked Christian worshippers during a church service in Manini Tasha Village, Kuriga Ward in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

This came barely two days after the killing of three Greenfield University students in Kaduna.

A medical doctor with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health, Dr. Zakariah Dogo Yaro, was said to have been shot dead in the process, while an unspecified number of persons were kidnapped.

An eyewitness, who narrowly escaped the bandits during the Sunday service at Haske Baptist Church in Manini Village, Mr Yakubu Bala, disclosed that the bandits who were heavily armed were surrounded by the worshippers at exactly 9 am.

He explained that the bandits came in their numbers, heavily armed and began to shoot sporadically at the worshipers as they scampered for safety.

He said: “Dr. Zakariah Dogo Yaro, a medical doctor with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health, was shot dead and an unspecified number of people kidnapped, while so many worshipers sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“As I’m talking to you now, we have not seen some of our villagers who ran into the bushes while the shootings were going on.

“We don’t know why we are facing this kind of scenario in our peaceful communities. Most villagers are already leaving their homes because of the constant attacks in so many villages in Chikun local government,” Yakubu lamented.