Suspected armed bandits on Wednesday attacked the convoy of the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Zubairu Jibril Mai Gwari II.

A witness said the Emir was not in any of the vehicles during the attack.

The driver of the Emir, who was identified as Umar Jibril, confirmed the incident to the media, narrating that the 73-year-old monarch was elsewhere when it happened.

He said that the bandits had attempted to stop the convoy by throw tree branches at them appeared in front of the vehicles which were in transit with guns and threw tree branches on the road, but they failed to stop.