From John Adams, Minna

Bandits numbering about 60 yesterday attacked the Palace of the Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Ahmad Kagara, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Daily Sun learnt the bandits stormed the palace at about 5:30pm with about 20 motorcycles and shut sporadically as they made their way into the palace.

Though details of the attack was not clear as at the time of filing this report, it was learnt that soldiers stationed in the town engaged the bandits in gun battle.

A source said the Emir was not in the palace when the bandits struck as he traveled to Abuja for an official engagement.

The bandits first attacked and sacked the market in the community before making their way to the palace.

Kagara has remained the epic enter of bandits attack in the last four years; a number of people have been killed, kidnapped and ransom worth millions of naira paid by relations of victims to get them released.

In February, 28 students of Government Science College, Kagara, their teachers and relations were abducted, but later released after about three weeks in captivity.

The abduction of the students came barely a month after bandits invaded a commercial bank in the town, killing a policeman, a bank security guard and made away with huge sums of money.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.