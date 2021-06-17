From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed killing of one police officer and abduction of five teachers and unspecified number of students at Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri in Yauri Emirate.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adeleke Adeyinka-Bode, confirmed the incident in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday in an interview with Daily Sun on phone on Thursday.

“The truth is that the attack took place; and five teachers have been taken away: four male and one female. But the number of students abducted are not known yet between me and God.

“The attack took place around 12:pm; and during the cross fire between police and the bandits some students had been injured and one police officer was injured and another one was killed.

“These are the facts I can give to you,” he said.

He added that the number of students abducted was not known yet as only the principal of the school could give the number.

“The principal is not in the state of mind as I am speaking to you now; because parents have trooped into the school searching for their children.

“So the principal cannot make proper head count call,” the Commissioner said.

One of the parents of the abducted students, who pleased anonymity, said,” As I am talking to you now my son is in the school and I am on my way to that school.

“The bandits have killed some police officers, taken away police vehicle and abducted several number of students.”

Speaking with Daily Sun, Mallam Monsur Yauri explained that the bandits attacked the school in their hundreds with motorcycles during the day and attacked the mobile police that are guiding the school.

“As I am speaking to you now, they have killed a policeman, we don’t know the number the number of our students they abducted. What I can tell you is that the mobile police are engaging these bandits now”.