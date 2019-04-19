Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Suspected bandits have attacked the village of Garin Mai-Dawa, Din utse Local Government Area of Jigawa State, killing Alhaji Mohammed Jinjiri, while nine people, including children sustained gunshot wounds.

The attack was allegedly carried out at about 3:00am, yesterday, when the attackers came in droves and demanded for the house of a prominent businessman, Alhaji Abdulkadir.

The bandits demanded for money after they gained entry into Abdulkadir’s residence where they tortured his wife, Raihana, who later yielded to pressure and gave them some money.

“They were carrying guns and menacingly pointing at me, demanding I should bring out the money my husband came home with and threatened to kill him if I refused,” Raihana recounted.

She also said her husband pleaded with her to go and get them the money he brought home so they could spare his life.

“The terrible ordeal did not end after I gave them the money as they insisted on wanting more; which I told them was all that was with me,” Abdulkadir added.

It was at that point that one of the criminals pointed and fired at pointblank at Abdulkadir’s face.

He fell to the ground but his neighbour, who ran into the house to rescue him was shot dead.

Abdulkadir’s wife continued: “We initially thought our husband was killed until some people who came after the robbers have left, found out he was still breathing.

“He and other victims who sustained gunshot injuries were rushed to Rasheed Shekoni Teaching hospital in Dutse.”

The Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Hassan, confirmed the incident to Daily Sun.

Hassan said people should not panic as the police had been adequately briefed and would trace and arrest the culprits.

Commissioner of Police, Bala Zama Senchi, also confirmed the attack and declared that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have been mobilised to the area.