From Sola Ojo, Kaduna, Chinelo Obogo

Scores of bandits terrorising Birnin Gwari and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State stepped up their game when they attacked the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) quarters in Kaduna and went away with nine persons.

Available information has it that those abducted included a family of six and a housewife with her two children from two separate apartments in the quarters. The Kaduna airport is a few metres away from the Kaduna Defence Academy located in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The Corporate Affairs Manager of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, confirmed the incident, describing it as unfortunate. She said the bandits gained access to the residential quarters through the airport runway late on Friday night into Saturday morning.

She told our reporter that her organisation hadn’t been able to ascertain the number of airport staff abducted, adding that investigations were ongoing.

A survivor who spoke in confidence told a media source that the attackers invaded the quarters after gaining access through the airport’s runway 05.

For the timely intervention of the military, the bandits who stormed the airport in their numbers wanted to kidnap the entire residents of the quarters, the source said.

“Initially when I started hearing gunshots, I did not even bother, because I thought whoever came here to rob or do anything had made a mistake of his life because we have a military barrack at the airport. But I later became restless when after like 30 minutes, bullets were still raining.