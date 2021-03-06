From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Scores of bandits terrorising Birnin Gwari and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State stepped up their game when they attacked the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) quarters in Kaduna and went away with nine persons.

Available information had it that those abducted include a family of six and a housewife with her two children from two separate apartments in the quarters.

The Kaduna airport is a few metres away from the Kaduna Defence Academy located in the Igabi local government area of the State.

A survivor who spoke in confidence told a media source that, the attackers invaded the quarters around 112:10 amon Saturday after gaining access through the airport’s runway 05.

Except for the timely intervention of the military, the bandits who visited in their numbers wanted to kidnap the entire residents of the quarters, the source said.

“Initially when I started hearing gunshots, I did not even bother, because I thought whoever came here to rob or do anything has made a mistake of his life because we have a military barrack at the airport. But, I later became restless when after like 30 minutes, bullets were still raining.

‘’Along the line, the soldiers came in and engaged the bandits in a serious gun battle, but the soldiers could only prevent them from picking more people because the bandits came with two RPG alongside their many AK47 rifles.

‘’The attack lasted for hours as the military personnel tried fiercely to resists the attack but the bandits had their way. They went away with nine people, including six people from a single-family.

“The bandits escaped with all the nine victims by putting them on their motorcycles. We are now left with tension and fear. The whole place is litter with bullets cells and holes on the wall,” the source decried.

Both the Kaduna State Police Command and Ministry of internal security and Home Affairs we’re yet to make official statements confirming or otherwise of the development as at the time of filing this report.