From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than two persons were shot dead and others kidnapped by bandits at about 8pm on Thursday in Ungwan Bulus area of Sabo Tasha, Kaduna city.

Some residents were hit by stray bullets and got injured while escaping from the rampaging bandits.

According to eyewitnesses, the bandits started shooting as soon as they entered the community from a dark pathway.

Residents on hearing the gunshots, began to run to safety, even as the bandits moved from houses to houses in a killing spree.

But in most cases, eyewitnesses added, they met empty homes since the occupants had escaped.

“How some of us escaped to safer area that night is still like a miracle to us. We could see and hear bullets hitting buildings”. An eyewitness said.

It was gathered that the injured victims were rushed to hospitals by the aid of security personnel, just as the military positioned its vehicles with heavily armed personnel in the area in the early hours of Friday.

At the time of this report, neither the police nor the state government had reacted to the incident.

There was a similar incident in the area and neighbouring communities late January where some residents were kidnapped and others killed for inability to pay ransom demanded by bandits.