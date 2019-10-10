Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Suspected bandits have reportedly invaded Kwaido village of Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State and kidnapped three residents of the area.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspected bandits invaded the community at about 2am with sophisticated weapons and kidnapped three people.

While confirming the incident through phone conversation with our correspondent yesterday, the Police public Relations Officer(PPRO) in the state , DSP Nafiu Abubakar said the bandits have released one of their captives.

Nafiu who cannot ascertain the number of the gunmen who attacked the village explained that there was no report of anybody killed or maimed.

He gave the names of the three abducted men as Garba Gada, Salihu Audu and Buba Aliyu; while only Buba Aliyu accordingly him has regained his freedom from his abductors.

According to him, “at about 2am on Wednesday, unknown gunmen invaded Augie village called Kwaido and kidnapped 3 people of the village,” he said.

The PPRO however assured the public that efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining two abducted men from their captors.