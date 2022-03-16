From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Col Samaila Dabai (retd) has denied he resigned from office following the recent attack on his convoy by bandits.

He also denied being escorted by soldiers to the trouble spots where some of them were killed during the bandits attack in Kanya in Zuru Emirate of the state.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He made the clarification in an interview with newsmen after the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Hajia Aisha Bagudu, paid him a visit at his residence over.

He said he was going on with his normal routine inspection of Internal Displaced Persons(IDPs) camps when coincidentally he met soldiers on the same route who were on a different mission.

He said though he retired from the Nigeria Army many years ago, he lacked the powers to order soldiers to serve as his escorts.

“During the time I was going round to inspect the areas that were involved by IDPS in Dakolo, I coincidentally met soldiers on their way to carry out another mission. We were just coincidentally on the same route. I also heard that they were my escort; they are not my escort. I have my orderly and I don’t have power to order serving soldiers to be my escort. We were all going to the same direction and so I felt safe when I realised that I have soldiers along with me. But when we got to Kanya, that incident happened. So, I am not entitled to the military escort.

“Again, they are saying that I have resigned, that is absolutely rubbish. Why should I resign? I have the opportunity to participate in serving my people, the governor has given me the opportunity to contribute my quota. That shows that I am still available to serve our nation. Whoever says that, doesn’t know what he is saying.”

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .