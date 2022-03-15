From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Col(rtd) Samaila Yombe Dabai has debunked rumour being spread in some quarters that he has resigned from office and requested for the soldiers who escorted to trouble spots where some of them were killed during the bandits attack in Kanya in Zuru Emirate of the state.

Yombe made the clarification in an interview with newsmen after the wife of Kebbi state Governor, Hajia Aisha Bagudu paid him a visit at his residence over the bandits attack on his convoy.

He explained that, he was going on his normal routine to inspect the Internal Displaced Persons(IDPs) camps when he coincidentally met the Soldiers on the same route on another mission.

According to him, “unfortunately, there was nothing like that. I retired from the Nigeria Army many years ago and what actually happened was that I was on a mission of restoring confidence at the IDPs of the entire displaced persons from some villages. I started that from Diri after His Excellency visit. The Governor had promised them he would provide them with support to enable them going back to their respective homes.

“During the time I was going round to inspect the areas that were involved by IDPS in Dakolo, I coincidentally met soldiers on their way to carry out another mission. We were just coincidentally be on the same route. I also heard that, they were my escort, they are not my escort. I had my orderly and I don’t have power to order serving soldiers to be my escort. When we were all going to the same direction and so I felt safe when I realized that I have soldiers along with me. But when we got to Kanya, that incident happen.

“If you recalled, I lost one of my Body Guard (BG) a police officer. So, the soldiers wouldn’t have escorting me, I had my escort. So, I am not entitled to the military escort. I had my escort and they are doing very well. Similarly too, the soldiers have done fantastic job, they were on mission to the place so why should I asked for military escort? It is not true that the military are escorting me, never happened”, he said.

The Deputy Governor who warned the rumour peddlers to desist from spreading fake news, noted that Nigerians are more wiser than believing on the untrue stories spreading to create chaos in the country.

He said: “those people spreading this rumour should watch their tongue. Nigerians are not fool, nobody will believed that a retired Colonel is commanding a serving soldiers. Nigeria soldiers are well trained and they are performing their function very well. So, those people who are peddling this rumour should watch their tongue.

“ Again, they are saying that I have resigned, that is absolutely rubbish. Why should I resign? I have the opportunity to participate in serving my people, the Governor has given me the opportunity to contributing my quota, services to my people on the issue of security. That’s shows that I am still available to serve our nation. Whoever says that, don’t know what they are saying.

“Those who knew me during my service at the Nigeria army, during active service would testify more about me. All I can add now is that , we give glory to God, everything is under control and the GOC has reacted, the Brigade Commander Bamise is up and doing. So, the security of the area is under control and I don’t pity the bandits because, they have bargain for what they have requested for”, he said.