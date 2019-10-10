Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Suspected bandits have reportedly invaded Kwaido village in Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State, kidnapping three residents.

Daily Sun learnt that the bandits attacked the community with sophisticated weapons at about 2 am.

Confirming the incident to Daily Sun via phone call, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Nafiu Abubakar disclosed that the bandits have released one of their captives.

Nafiu, who did not ascertain the number of the gunmen who attacked the village, explained that there was no report of anyone killed or maimed.

He gave the names of the three abducted men as Garba Gada, Salihu Audu and Buba Aliyu, with the latter said to have regained his freedom.

According to the , “at about two am on Wednesday, unknown gunmen invaded Augie village called Kwaido and kidnapped 3 people of the village.”

The PPRO however assured the public that efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining two abducted men from their captors.