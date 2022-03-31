From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely 72 hours after an attack on Abuja-Kaduna bound Train, bandits were reported to have stormed the Kofar Gayan Low-cost Housing Estate in Zaria, Kaduna state on Wednesday night and kidnapped a Customs officer and his son.

The incident happened at about 9pm according to a source who pleaded for an anonymity.

It was gathered that the kidnappers trailed the Customs officer from his family home in Zaria city into the estate where they were eventually abducted.

It was learnt that the bandits also invaded the resident of the Customs officer last year.

The Customs office’s names was simply given as Gambo Mu’awiya, and his son, Samaila Mu’awiya.

According to report, both were forced out of their home at gunpoint by the bandits who were said to be in large numbers.

Another resident of the estate, Suraju Garba, also said the bandits kidnapped four residents while driving out of the estate.

Garba, however, disclosed that two of the victims escaped and “are in their houses now as we speak.”

Neither the state government nor the police state command had yet to confirmed the incident.

But when contacted, the state police Command’s spokesman, Mohammad Jalige said he would get in touch with the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Zaria before reverting to our Correspondent. But he did not revert at the time of filing this report.