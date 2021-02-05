From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than six passengers were killed on Friday when rampaging bandits opened fire on commercial and other vehicles plying the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

One of the attacked vehicles was said to have somersaulted several times and in the process, killing six passengers. Six other passengers were injured in another vehicle also attacked by the bandits.

The State Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in a statement said, “Security agencies have reported that bandits opened fire on commuters along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

“According to the report, the bandits who were on the run from aggressive patrols in the Birnin Gwari general area, took to the highway around Ungwan Dangedda, and as they retreated, shot at several vehicles.

“The driver of one commercial vehicle was hit, and lost control of the vehicle, which somersaulted several times before coming to a stop. The bandits then fled the location.

“Rescue efforts revealed that six persons died on the spot from the crash, while six other citizens in a different vehicle suffered injuries.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who perished in the crash, while sending his condolences to their families. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.”