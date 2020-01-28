Noah Ebije, Kaduna.

Gunmen reportedly attacked vehicles conveying travellers from the Kaduna train at its Rigasa Station, in Igabi Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

It was gathered that the incident happened when the passengers alighted from the train which arrived from Abuja at about 8:00pm on the fateful day.

The Kaduna Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, did not confirm the incident as calls to his phone, were not answered.

Some of the passengers attacked were said to have sustained injuries while several others, were kidnapped by the gunmen, who were said to be in a large numbers.

It was also learnt that a similar incident took place around the area when passengers passing through the link road leading from the train station to the airport road junction, were attacked but they were repelled by military personnel attached to the train station.

It was gathered yesterday following a social media reports that bandits were gathering at Maguzawa Village, Rigasa, in the same LGA.

The village is located about 7 kilometre away from Rigasa, the train station. It was learnt that the bandits were allegedly responsible for the Friday night attack around the Rigasa Train Station, and also for the Saturday night attack at the same location where few people were kidnapped.

Sources confirmed that they met at Maguzawa Primary School last night before carrying out attacks on citizens plying Rigasa Link Road just after disembarking from the train.