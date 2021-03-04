From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits have reportedly attacked Saketa Village in Dingyadi community of Bodinga Local Government, Sokoto State.

The attack, according to a family source left one person killed and two family members abducted.

Dingyadi district is the home town of the current Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi.

A source who was prior to the incident said the gunmen came on motorcycle and by foot who surrounded the village at about 12:30am on Thursday.

He said the attackers on arrival ransacked houses looking for a particular target.

“After abducting the lady in question, Hajiya Innawuro wife of Late Village head, they matcheted her son, Malam Bello Magaji who is a staff of Sokoto state government.

He died on the road to hospital.” The source further explained.

Also speaking, Mansur Bello Magaji, a relative of the victims said his wife and his mother were both abducted during the incident.

“When they came, they ransacked the house. My brother was macheted in the process but later died while being rushed to the hospital.

“The attackers also abducted my wife and mother. We are waiting to hear from them on their demand.” He recounts.

Efforts to get Police reaction on the incident was unsuccessful, as its spokesman in the state, ASP Sanusi Abubakar did not respond to several call made through his mobile phone.

However, our correspondent learnt that the state Commissioner of Police, Kamaldeen Okunlola was said to have visited the scene of the crime, and assured that the police are on trail of the attackers.