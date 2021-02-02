From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Bandits numbering about 16 yesterday attacked the Omoba Police Station in Isiala Ngwa South council area, Abia State and killed a policeman.

The bandits who stormed the area were said to have first gone to Umuene, a neighbouring community to Omoba and waited till night fail without natives knowing their motif.

Around 8.00pm, the bandits were said to have stormed the police station and immediately opened fire as they approached.

The few policemen duty were reported to have engaged the hoodlums in gun duel, but they were however over powered by the superior fire power of the bandits.

However, when one of the policemen was gunned down, the rest were said to have abandoned the station and ran into the bush to take cover.

The gunmen on gaining access to the station were reported to have broken into the armory and looted the arms and ammunition stored inside.

Contacted, the state command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the attack and said no arrests have been made.

Recall that penultimate week, a police Sergeant was killed by bandits at Uratta Junction along the Aba axis of Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway and made away with his rifle.

