From Desmond Mgboh,Kano

A major tragedy was averted on Tuesday after a gang of bandits attacked a convoy attached to the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje,

However, the Governor was not in the convoy as at the time of the siege as he was said to have travelled back to Kano in the same vehicle with the Jigawa State Governor, Mohammadu Abubakar Badaru

Sources close to Government Hiouse in Kano told Daily Sun that the gang ambushed the convoy along Shema itown n Katsina State on their way back to Kano from Zamfara Stater

Ganduje had earlier travelled to Zamfara State to attend the formal defection of Governor Bello Matawale of Zamfara io the All Progressives Congress (APC).

About three security men reportedly sustained minor injuries, an ambulance vehicle on the convoy was shot severally apart from the one other vehicle that had a tire burst, said the source.

Efforts to speak to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar was not successful as he did not pick his calls