From Joe Effiong, Uyo

After about a two-week ceasefire, hoodlums suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN ) or Indigenous People of Biafra (IBOP) have, once again, carried out an attack on a police station in Ini local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

The incident, which occured in the early hours of yesterday, is said to have resulted in the death of one anti-riot policeman who was shot by the hoodlums in the ensuing gun battle with the police.

Daily Sun, however, gathered that unlike a previous attack at Ini divisional police headquarters, in which five policemen and a woman were killed and the hoodlums went away unmolested, they were not all that lucky during yesterday’s attack as one of the hoodlums, identified as Imo John Udo, was arrested while several others escaped with bullets wounds.

The source said that the armed men stormed the area with motorcycles and immediately opened fire directly on the police officers who returned fire, but one of them fell to the bandits bullets.

The source added that many of the hoodlums abandoned their motorcycles and charms and fled the scene.

“This morning, we got information that a police station was being attacked in Ini, so we went. The men came here on motorcycles and started shooting at the police and they (police) also started shooting, but one of the police was gunned down. The bandit escaped into the bush leaving behind their motorcycles and charms “the source said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incident and said the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered men of the Operation Restore Peace”to comb the bushes for possible arrest of fleeing members of the gang.