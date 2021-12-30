Bandits have attacked Gada community in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing the District Head,Umaru Bawan-Allah, and his two sons.

Commissioner for Information in Zamfara, Ibrahim Dosara, confirmed the attack hours after the incident.

Dosara, stated that apart from the killings, the bandits also razed down the house of the district head of the community

According to him, security agencies, including the Nigerian Air Force, were currently on the trail of the bandits.

An indigene of the community, who witnessed the attack, said the assailants invaded the area in the early hours and unleashed mayhem on residents.

According to him, the armed men abducted many others from the community, in addition to killing of the district head of Gada and his two sons.

Gada community is about seven kilometres from Bungudu Town, the Headquarters of the local government .