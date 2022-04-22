From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, criticised Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over his unbridled comments which it claimed was indirectly helping terrorists restrategise as well as endanger those in captivity. In fact, it accused him of divulging classified information.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Munguno, disclosed this after a meeting of the National Security Council at the Presidential Villa, yesterday.

Responding to a question on El-Rufai’s claim that intelligence was made available to the military early enough on hideout of bandits and planned attacks, but that they failed to act, the NSA said the governor’s comments could compromise the security situation as bandits could relocate to other destinations if they knoew that their current hideout was known.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai spoke about the security agencies saying we know who they are, where they are. Again, that is the danger. When you start talking too much, you give away a lot, I agree. Now, even if they say we know where they are, that in itself is already a problem because once you say it, whether it is true or false, the person who has your people in captivity will move to another location. It’s just as simple as that. So, sometime, it is best to just keep silent, mum is the word.”

He said President Buhari has issued fresh orders to security chiefs to rescue all persons abducted during the Kaduna train attack and other persons still in captivity across the country.

Munguno, who briefed alongside the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi said the Abuja-Kaduna train attack was the last straw leading to deaths of some passengers and scores kidnapped. He said the president was saddened by the security situation in the country and demanded immediate action from the security chiefs.

He said the president consequently ordered rescue of all kidnapped persons unhurt using the train attack as fulcrum.

The NSA also said the president has ordered the tightening of all borders to curb insecurity, noting that without the intelligence and support of the local communities it will be difficult to tame the rising insecurity in the country.

The NSA noted that the president feels that enough was not being done by the security agencies despite what had been provided.

He said the president alone cannot completely receive the blame for insecurity in the country as his part is to make strategic decisions he has been doing.

“It has to be contained collectively by both the armed forces as well as the constabulary forces; the Nigerian Police Force, civil defence, but the intelligence agencies also have been directed to enhance the acquisition of intelligence.

“The present situation in the country calls for a collective effort by all, not just those that have been charged with the responsibility of physically securing the country. The most important thing, for now, is the acquisition of intelligence and the type of intelligence that is needed is human intelligence

“And I need to make it very clear, I have to be very honest; unless the wider society, right down to the local governments, are willing to give the type of information that is needed to block the activities of these criminals, this situation will continue to linger beyond whatever timeframe we’re looking at, towards ending this great problem.”

On why is it difficult to deploy technology, especially in some areas where the military has been having problems, he said: “One, technology is expensive. Technology takes time to acquire these things. Since inherently we do not produce this very, very delicate equipment.

“It’s not as if the government is not making any effort to acquire but we need to know who to acquire this technology from, where, when and there are certain processes.”

He added that the surrendering of Boko Haram elements had not engendered the desired result in stemming insurgency in the country.

The NSA also spoke on the threats coming from the country’s vast land borders and the need to replicate in them what has been achieved in the maritime borders.

He also stressed the imperative of intelligence from ordinary citizens as he noted that unless the wider society is willing to provide the necessary intelligence, the problem of insecurity will linger beyond the time frame intended to end menace.

On the recent arms deal with the United States government, he said both countries came to an agreement to sell some military equipment to Nigeria, after the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and himself travelled to the US, where they made a presentation to members of the Congress.