From John Adams, Minna

After 37 days in captivity, the remaining 38 members of Zagzaga community in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State who were abducted 37 day sago have regained their freedom. Those set free in the early hours of Thursday, include 21 women, 15 men and two children, aged between two and five years.

A total of 69 members of the community were abducted last month when armed bandits in their numbers invaded the community in an operation the people said lasted for several hours. Two members of the community were killed by the bandits while several others sustained gunshot injuries in that early morning raid. Two weeks after the abduction, four women and four men escaped from the kidnappers den. Also early this week, 19 others, including a N5million ransom bearer who was seized by the bandits, escaped to safety. The bandits had earlier demanded N1million for the release of each of their victims, but after much plea from the community, the bandits agreed to collect N5million. However, drama ensued on Friday last week when the man who took the N5million ransom to the bandits was seized after he had delivered the money, with the bandits asking the community to pay additional N1million and two motorcycles for his release along the other abductees. After two days in captivity, the ransom bearer led 18 others to escaped from the kidnappers den, after digging the wall of their “prison” for eight hours.

Confirming the release of the remaining 38 to Saturday Sun in Minna on Friday at a private hospital where they were receiving treatment, the Counsellor, representing Zagzaga Ward in Munya Local Government Area, Mallam Saleh Adamu said the victims were released at about 2:00pm on Thursday but arrived at a destination at about 8:00pm where they were picked up by some members of the community.