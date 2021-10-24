From John Adams, Minna A leader of one of the most notorious bandits group terrorizing communities in Shiroro local government area of Niger state has bowed to the ongoing operation by the Joint Security TaskForce in the area following his surrender and turning in his weapons to the TaskForce.

The Joint Security TaskForce recorded this breakthrough at Iburo community during their operation in the area when the commander voluntarily surrendered himself and his weapons to the Joint Security TaskForce.

A source close to the community told the Daily Sun that the bandits commander, popularly refers to as Alhaji na mata (Alhaji of women) decided to turn a new leaf after two of his sons who were also members of his gang were killed during an encounter with the Joint Security TaskForce.

According to our source, his group is the third most powerful groups in the area and have been responsible for a number of bloody attacks on communities around Shiroro and Munya local government areas.

“After the killing of his two children during an operation by the Joint Security TaskForce, he decided to repent and surrender his weapons (about three AK 47 riffles) to the security agents.

“As I speak to you now, he has relocated from Iburo here to Dandaudu village in Munya local government area with his family. He was formerly rearing cattle in the area before joining Banditry”, the source added.

Although the police command Public Relation Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached to confirm this latest development, the ongoing operation by the Joint Security TaskForce, comprising local hunters and vigilantes, and other security agencies has continue to yield positive results with the killing of scores of bandits in the last one month.

Iburo community has remained the epic center of bandits attacks before the Joint Security TaskForce began their operation in the area.

