From John Adams, Minna

A leader of a notorious bandits’ group terrorizing communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State has bowed to the ongoing operation of the Joint Security Taskforce in the area and surrendered, turning in his weapons to the Taskforce.

The Joint Security Taskforce recorded this breakthrough at Iburo community during their operation in the area when the commander voluntarily surrendered himself and his weapons to the Joint Security Taskforce.

A source close to the community told Daily Sun that the bandits commander, popularly refered to as Alhaji na mata (Alhaji of women) decided to turn a new leaf after two of his sons who were also members of his gang were killed during an encounter with the Joint Security Taskforce.

According to our source, his group is the third most powerful groups in the area and has been responsible for a number of bloody attacks on communities around Shiroro and Munya local government areas.

