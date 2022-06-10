From Sola Ojo

Barely 24 hours after the Kaduna state government said the military aerial and land troops repelled bandits’ deadly invasion of some communities in Kajuru local government area of the state, the criminal elements on Friday morning stepped up their game by attacking another community within the same local government and went away with 14 residents.

A source who spoke to Saturday Sun in confidence said the bandits visited Mararaban Kajuru in the wee hours of Friday in their usual commando style and by the time the coast was a bit clear, 14 members of the community were missing.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Between last Saturday, June 4 and this Friday, June 10, 32 persons were killed and score abducted by the marauding bandits within the same Kajuru local government.

According to this source, “bandits came again just a few hours after the military repelled them from causing more havoc in our communities and kidnapped 14 persons.

“This time around, they came to Mararaban Kajuru in their numbers. They were well-armed. By the time they left, we discovered that 14 persons have been abducted.

“As we speak, we are yet to ascertain the details of the missing persons.”, the source added.

With these developments, the state government and security operatives in Kaduna need to be more proactive in their local intelligence and approach to secure the lives and property of the residents as provided in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .