From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Police in Katsina have arrested a community leader, Malam Surajo Madawaki, of Gobira village, Faskari Local Government Area, for complicity in the murder of a farmer from the area, by a terrorist gang.

Briefing reporters on the incident on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, said that the suspect facilitated the murder of the gallant farmer who had overpowered a terrorist on his farm.

According to the PPRO, “on October 19, 2022, at about 0900hrs, a distress call was received that one Yahaya Danbai, aged 35 years of Gobirawa village, Faskari local Government Area, was attacked by a suspected terrorist with AK 47 rifle, while working on his farmland at the outskirts of the village. “The farmer summoned courage and overpowered his assailant, disarmed him and killed the terrorist.

“He took the recovered AK 47 rifle and went to the house of his ward head (Maiunguwa), one Malam Surajo Madawaki, aged 50 years.

“Subsequently, the ward head, instead of reporting the matter to the police, called one Hamisu, a notorious terrorist and leader of the killed terrorist, reported the incident to him and handed over the recovered AK 47 rifle to him.

“Consequently, the terrorists’ gang leader, mobilised his gang, surrounded the village, brought out the gallant farmer and killed him instantly.

“Furthermore, the terrorists then placed a N10 million million ransom on the community for the killing one of their members by the late farmer failing which they will kill everybody in the village.

“Since then the said ward head went into hiding until he was eventually arrested by a team of policemen.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to commission of the offence.”