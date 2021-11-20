From John Adams, Minna

The bandits who abducted no fewer than 70 Villagers from Zagzaga community in Munya local government area of Niger state have demanded N150million for the release of their victims.

The demand is coming as the bandits on Saturday again abducted 10 more people from the village at 8;30am as the villagers watch helplessly with no help coming their way.

Recalled that the bandits made an attempt to invade the community on Thursday night, three days after the abduction of the 70 people, but made a retreat when they were informed that security agents were in the area for patrol.

However, a source close to the community on Saturday morning told our correspondent that the bandits returned to the community at about 8:00am on Saturday, riding on about ten motorcycles and abducted another ten members of the community.

“They came this morning when we had gathered to discuss the way forward for the release of those that were kidnapped on Monday, and went away with another ten people.

“They parked their motorcycles about 500 meters to the community and came on foot, and began to select those that they wanted to take along. They were asking for names of some particular people which tells us that they are working with informants.

According to our source, the bandits called the community to demand N150million for the release of the 70 people that were abducted on Monday, adding that “they told us that the money is for the 70 people, including the three nursing mothers that were freed because of their babies and a man who escaped on their way”.

“They even told us to go and sell our yams and other farm produce to raise the money. They told us too that they decided not to disturb the community since April this year after dislodging the Military from the community so as to enable us farm very well to be able to pay ransom.

“Their commander asked me that if the community is not happy that they even allow us to farm this year. He was even boasting that no amount of security that can prevent them from invading any community they want to invade, so we should just go and look for the money”.

It could be recalled that armed bandits, numbering about 70, in April this year, invaded the Military camp stationed in the since community since 2018 and killed the RSM and injured others.

The Military, two days after closed down it camp and since then the community of over 1,000 inhabitants has been without the trace of any security presence, giving the bandits field day to operate.

Meanwhile, since the recent onslaught began on Monday, the people have continue to relocate from the community in their numbers to neighboring community for safety.

There has not being any statement from either the state government nor the security agencies in the state since the attacks began on Monday.

