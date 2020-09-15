Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has denied media reports that claimed that gunmen shot at the Abuja-Kaduna bound train on Monday at Rijana village in Chikun local government area.

In a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abdullahi Sani on Tuesday, the government described the story as ‘’a concoction and fabrication of mischief makers.’’

‘’ From all checks with security agencies and officials of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, the report that bandits attacked the train is not only false but a concoction and fabrication of mischief makers,’’ the statement added.

According to the Permanent Secretary, there is no ‘’denying the fact, that the state is ridden with security challenges but it is uncharitable, inhuman and irresponsible to advance falsehood for personal satisfaction that insecurity linger in the state.’’

The ministry regretted ‘’how some elites are in the forefront of sharing and circulating fake news and inciting materials for reasons best known to their religious and political persuasions.’’

‘’ It is unfortunate and regrettable, that what is now news and worthy of celebration is negative imagination to instil fear and confusion in the hearts of the citizenry,’’ he added.