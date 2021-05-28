From Okwe Obi, Abuja

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has revealed that about 7,000 persons were affected by the recent bandit attacks in Sabon Birni and Isa local government areas of Sokoto State.

The agency said an assessment, carried out in collaboration with the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), established that about 6,200 of the affected persons are currently living in camps and host communities at Sabon Birni Primary School and Isa town in Sokoto State, as well as neighbouring Shinkafi town, in Zamfara State, respectively.

NEMA’s Director General, Muhammadu Muhammed, sympathised with the affected persons and assured them of necessary relief support.

Head Media and Public Relations, Manzo Ezekiel, in a statement, yesterday, said Muhammed was represented by the Head of NEMA in Sokoto State, Aliyu Kafindangi, to ascertain the damage.

“Many communities in Sabon Birni and Isa local government areas of Sokoto State were affected by several incidents of the alleged bandit attacks, which resulted in the loss of lives, injury, property damages, including houses, livestock and displacement of the people from their homes forcing them to flee to other neighbouring communities.”