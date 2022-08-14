From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Fifty-one persons including 35 others who were reportedly kidnapped when bandits in their large numbers attacked the Keke area of New Millennium City, Kaduna, three weeks ago were freed on Friday night after ransom payment.

The invasion happened around 9:00 pm on Monday, July 25, shortly after many residents had returned home.

Millennium City is an emerging community in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

A source said the victims were received by their loved ones on Friday night but unfortunately, one of them was held behind as his captors placed an extra bounty on him before he could be freed.

“One person is still in captivity because the bandits demand that his family must settle his release with two motorbikes.”

Meanwhile, the kidnapped doctor and 15 others including women and children from Sabon Gero community within the same Millennium City have regained their freedom without payment of any ransom according to a security source.