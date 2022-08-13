From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

51 including 35 persons who were reportedly kidnapped when bandits in large number attacked the Keke area of New Millennium City, Kaduna, three weeks ago have been freed on Friday night after some amount of money was paid as ransom.

The invasion happened around 9:00 pm on Monday, July 25, when many residents were still in their homes after returning from their work and business places due to cloudy weather.

Millennium City is an emerging social and commercial community in the Chikun local government area of the state.

A source said they were received by their anticipating loved ones on Friday night but unfortunately, one of them was held behind as his captors placed an extra bounty on his head before he could be freed.

“One person is still in captivity because the bandits demand that his family must settle his release with two motorbikes”.

Meanwhile, the kidnapped Doctor and 15 others including women and children from Sabon Gero community within the same Millennium City have regained their freedom without payment of any ransom according to a security source.

These are just a few of the residents of Kaduna who have been kidnapped and held hostage for months from different parts of the state including Chikun, Kajuru, Kachia, Igabi, Birnin Gwari among others.