From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The remaining 61 members of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State and nine other persons have been freed by their abductors suspected to be bandits terrorising the state.

They were freed Friday’s night after an undisclosed amount of money and motorcycles were paid as ransom by the communities, a source disclosed to The Sun in Kaduna on Saturday.

Two people were left dead, three survived bullets injuries when the armed bandits stormed their place of worship in their numbers in October this year.

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State branch, Reverend Joseph Hayab, who confirmed their release to this correspondent however lamented that another Baptist pastor’s wife was kidnapped elsewhere at about the same time these people were released on Friday.

He also decried continuous withhold of the remaining three students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna.

