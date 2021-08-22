From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Fifteen of the remaining 80 kidnapped students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna have been released by bandits and are now in the process of being reunited with their parents.

President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Israel Akanji, is expected to lead the handing over at the Kaduna Baptist Conference office, Ahmadu Bello way Kaduna.

Bandits had broke into the school located at Damishi along the Kaduna – Kachia highway, Chikun Local Government Area of the state, in the early hours of July 5, 2021 and whisked 121 boarding students (males and females) from their hostels.

The kidnappers had released 28 of the students on Sunday July 25 after receiving N50 million ransom.

The bandits had also made fresh demand of N80 million ransom to release the remaining 80 students in captivity, CAN Chairman in Kaduna, Joseph Hayab who confirms that routers of the 15 students today.

It was gathered elsewhere that ransom was paid for release of the 15 students, but the amount could not be ascertained as the time of filing this report.