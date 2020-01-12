Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Armed bandits operating in parts of Katsina State have released two Customs officers they abducted at Jibia last Wednesday.

Handing over the officers to the Nigerian Customs Service at the headquarters of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Katsina on Sunday evening, the Brigade Commander, Brigadier-General Bello Idris explained that “the bandits, after testing the might of the Nigerian military, unconditionally released the two Customs officers to the headquarters 17 Brigade in the morning hours of today, Sunday 12 January 2020.

“The ongoing intensive operations of Operation Hadari Daji (OPHD) and 8 Division the Nigerian Army which commenced in the past few days with attacks at several bandits’ hideouts have led to the neutralisation of several armed bandits and forced many of their leaders to seek peace.

“The bandits who earlier kidnapped the two Customs officers on January 8, at Mallammawa town in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, have called for peace.

“And, some armed bandits’ leaders who have sent messages through emissaries to the Acting General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army who oversees operations in Katsina and Zamfara states, have indicated readiness to also embrace the peace without any conditions attached.

“The military will continue to remain resolute to ensure complete disarming of bandits before considering the peace deal as earlier announced by the various state governments in the North-West,” General Idris said.