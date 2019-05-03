Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The acting Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, has disclosed that the Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has agreed with security agencies to flush out the remnants of suspected bandits hiding in various bushes.

Adamu, who stated this on Friday after a closed-door meeting held inside presidential Lodge, Birnin-Kebbi, with various leaders of the association from various communities, said they told the security agencies that those bandits were not all of Fulani extraction.

Our correspondent reports that the delegation from President Muhammadu Buhari comprised the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazau; acting Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State. The delegation held a closed-door meeting with various leaders of Fulani under the aegis of MACBAN. The meeting lasted for four hours.

Speaking with newsmen, the acting Inspector General of Police said: “The essence of the meeting was to dialogue with Fulani leaders and we have heard from them. If the dialogue fails, we shall take necessary actions against them. We will take measures to dialogue with the bandits to become better citizens, but if that fails, we will deal with them.

“We have discussed with them and they have agreed to work with us and they agreed that those bandits in the bush are not all of Fulani extraction. So they are ready to work with us to flush them out.”

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu also told newsmen that in line with the master plan of President Muhammadu Buhari, the delegates met the Fulani leaders on how to integrate them into the planning.

In his remark, Danbazau said the reason they were in Kebbi was to meet the leaders of the association to ensure their fully integrated into the Federal government plan.

The National President of MACBAN, Alhaji Mohammed Kiruwu, said that the meeting would serve as the foundation that would bring peace between the herdsmen and farmers as well as promote unity among the Fulani.