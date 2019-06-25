Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Bandits tormenting Zamfara State have been given 24 hours to lay down their arms and surrender or face serious fire from the troops fighting banditry in the state.

The warning was given today by the Force Commander, Operation Hadari Daji (OPHD), Major General Jide, Jellil Ogunlade, while addressing journalists at the OPHD headquarters in Gusau.

“As from tomorrow onwards, we are going out fully to launch a serious onslaught against the bandits in the forest; we will not allow the bandits to come out of the forest to avoid collateral damages,” he said.

He assured the people of the state that banditry would very soon be history in Zamfara.