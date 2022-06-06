From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Bandits reportedly killed 25 locals during Sunday staggered attacks at Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma of Maro ward, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

This was coming a day after 14 persons were abducted at a community called Iri Station which is about 8 kilometres from Idon town, Idon Ward of the same Kajuru local government.

A credible source from the area hinted Daily Sun on Monday morning that the unwanted blood thirsty visitors attacked the community on Sunday afternoon for hours and returned at night to continue their nefarious activities unperturbed.

“Again, while we are still nurturing the pains caused on Saturday where 14 people were kidnapped, the terrorists visited another community twice on Sunday and killed about 25.

“For how long do we continue to pay for what we know nothing about? This is too much for us”, the source said.

As of the time of filing this report, both the Kaduna State Police Command and Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs are yet to make official statements on the development.

