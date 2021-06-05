From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi Police State Command has confirmed the killing of 88 people by suspected Bandits who raided eight villages in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

The villages raided including Koro, Kimpi, Gaya, Dimi, Zutu, Rafin Gora and Iguenge villages, all in Danko/Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State.

It could be recalled that,in April this year, bandits killed nine policemen, among whom was a Police DPO of Danko/Wasagu LGA in a process of responding to a district call.

While confirming the incident to newsmen, the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, confirmed that the massacre of the people took place on Thursday in eight villages of the council.

According to him, the police are still counting the number of the dead, but the state police command has already dispatched a detachment of the officers and men of the police force to the area.

“The killing took place in Koro, Kimpi, Gaya, Dimi, Zutu, Rafin Gora and Iguenge villages, all in Danko/Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State.

” Initially, the bodies recovered had been 66 but as I am talking to you now, about 88 bodies have been recovered,” Abubakar said.