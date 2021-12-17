From Gyang Bere, Jos

Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammed Sambo Haruna, has raised the alarm that terrorists has taken over 50 percent of land mass in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He noted that Wase is a fertile land with vast land mass which cannot be accessed by farmers due to the heavy presence of terrorists.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Alhaji Haruna disclosed this during a Colloquium and fund raising organised by Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council with the theme: “Tackling food crises in Nigeria through robust research for sustainable development” in Jos, Plateau State, yesterday.

He lamented that inhabitants of Wase were living in fear as terrorists have overrun half of the town.

“It is worrisome and disheartening that as I speak, terrorists are in control of the domain and if something urgent is not done, they might take over the whole of Wase as their territory.

“Fifty percent of Wase land mass have been taken over by terrorists and alot of people have left the village looking for greener pasture because of fear of being attack by moving into the city in search for greener pastures.

“A lot of people have left the village to the city simply because they are looking for greener pastures and for fear of insecurity.”

The first class traditional ruler thanked the state and federal governments for deploying security personnels to the village to stem operations of the bandits.

A scholar, Prof. Dakas C.J Dakas, who delivered a lecture, “Tackling food crises in Nigeria through robust research for sustainable development” acknowledged the fact that Nigeria is grappling with food insecurity.

He blamed the food crises in the country on the current security challenges that have taken toll on the nation were farmers can no longer go to farms.

He noted that government and industries must work in synergy in order to tackle challenges associated with food insecurity for sustainable development in the country.

Prof. Dakas emphasised that research must be undertaken among academicians, government and industries in order to tackle food insecurity, stressing that, ‘if the poor cannot sleep because they are hungry, the rich cannot sleep because the poor are awake.”

He explained that food insecurity can be tackled if young people are given the tools, skills and opportunities to excel.

He stressed that journalists have a critical role to play in driving credible research through their reportage in order to tackle food insecurity in Nigeria.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .