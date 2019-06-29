Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The traditional ruler of the troubled Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Emir Zubair Jibril Mai Gwari II, on Friday revealed that bandits terrorising his area are now struggling to get food to eat, and are therefore becoming weak.

The Emir stated this in his palace while playing host to Kaduna State new Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga, who paid a familiarization and operational visit to the local government area. Mai Gwari II, the traditional ruler of the third largest emirate after Zaria and Kafanchan, while expressing optimism that his domain would soon be peaceful again, called on more security strategies and tactics to put the activities of the criminal elements to a halt as soon as possible.

Over the years, people in the local government have been targets of attacks by armed robbers, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and bandits, which has led to the death of hundreds of people in the area and grounded its economy.

“The bandits are only carrying out their operations in secluded areas where there are small markets stalls and (they) steal food in order to survive, they are hungry, they don’t have time to kill people again,” he stated, noting that “if the police should restrategise, little effort will only be needed to scrap them all, they don’t have many weapons, they are hidden in obvious hideouts.” He also urged the new police commissioner to regulate the activities of security volunteers, alleging that some of them are informants to criminals.

The emir submitted: “The vigilante groups are also very helpful and they are playing a very vital role in the fight against crime in the local government, but the police should look into putting an end to the help of volunteers. They overreact to situations and cause more damages. The police should sit with them, get the good ones and recruit them to work together with the vigilantes.

He gave kudos to the police, stating: “We now have three extra police divisions in the local government. We earlier have four. The police personnel are not much, but they are trying their best to curtail any kind of criminal activity in the local government.”

Noting that he has worked with about 20 police commissioners while on the throne, the emir asserted: “We gave them all the support they needed to combat crime in our communities. We also pledge to give you our maximum support.”

Responding, Commissioner of Police Ali Aji Janga assured that the issue of banditry will soon become an issue of the past in the area as simultaneous raids in all states under armed bandits attacks is in the pipeline.