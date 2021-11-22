From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Daredevil bandits operating in parts of Katsina State took their bloody campaign some 10 kilometres to the Katsina metropolis on Sunday night killing at least four residents of Barawa community in Batagarawa Local Government Area, according to eyewitness accounts.

Authorities at the Katsina State police command have since confirmed the incident.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Batagarawa is one of the two Katsina metropolitan Local Government Areas.

Surviving residents said the hoodlums stormed the village at about 9 pm on Sunday evening and operates for several hours without hindrance.

‘They didn’t kidnap anyone but killed four people including three men and an elderly woman,’ an eyewitness said.

Another resident who survived the attack said: ‘I escaped death narrowly because three of the gunmen pointed at my face with the guns and this wound you see on my face is from the rifle after they insisted that I had money in my possession which I denied.’

Reports said that the bandits thereafter embarked on house-to-house attacks and equally looted several shops in the area apart from rustling some domestic animals.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .