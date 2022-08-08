From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

There were fears, over the weekend, that terrorists may have relocated to Katsina metropolis in numbers, to kill or kidnap victims for ransom.

Daily Sun learnt that, yesterday, terrorists struck in the metropolis, killing two members of a local vigilance group behind the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University Teaching Hospital (Federal Medical Centre) in the heart of the city.

Residents of Shola Quarters said the terrorists invaded the area at about 2am, abducting an unconfirmed number of persons, among them a couple, Yusuf Bishir and his wife, who just wedded.

“The terrorists also wounded two other members of the vigilance group during an operation that lasted over an hour. They brought down the wall of the couple’s house before getting access to them and moved to the other houses,” said a witness.

Spokesperson for Katsina State Police, Gambo Isa, said: “Our officers are on operations and will communicate details in due course on the operations.”

Last week, terrorists had attacked Natsinta community, close to the Natsinta Army Barracks, where they reportedly killed one person and abducted several others.

Also, last Wednesday, terrorists stormed Dan Tsauni community, near Civil Defence Training School, killing one of the residents. It was learnt that residents had recovered the decomposing body of the second victim killed on Sunday morning in the area.

Meanwhile, the police command has said its men raided terrorists’ hideouts at Unguwan Dako, Tandama village, Danja Local Government Area, and rescued six kidnapped persons.