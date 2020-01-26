Noah Ebije, Kaduna.

Tragedy struck Saturday morning when some bandits suspected to be kidnappers invaded a family house in Juji Community in Kaduna metropolis, killing a vigilante.

Juji is a Christian dominated community in the Sabo Tasha area of Kaduna city of Chikun Local Government Area of the State.

The heavily armed men, it was gathered, also kidnapped the wife of a popular medical doctor, children as well as his security guards.

The gunmen reportedly attack the community at about 11:00 pm Friday night where they engaged the police for over six hours in gunfire and carried out the act at about 4:00 am.

In recent times, the Juji Community had suffered a series of attacks resulting in the abduction of several victims.

The latest attack came a few days after a 14-year- boy and his mother were kidnapped.

Meanwhile, residents of the community took to the street to protest the latest incident.

The residents in a peaceful protest, called on the government to rescue them from bandits who invade the community at will to carry out attacks.

A resident, who pleaded for anonymity told our correspondent “the bandits in large numbers invaded the community about 11:00 pm on Friday night to carry out the attack.

“But the bandits had a fierce battle with the police in the area which lasted for over six hours.

The bandits later had their way and gained access to the residence of the medical doctor at about 4:00 am Saturday and took away his wife, children and security guard to an unknown destination”.