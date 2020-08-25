Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Scores of bandits, who rode on more than 20 motorcycles, stormed Damba Kasaya village in Buruku axis of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State at about 8am yesterday, killing a 29-year-old man, Benjamin Auta, and kidnapped several others, including some students, who were writing their JSS 3 examination.

The bandits were also said to have kidnapped some teachers along with the students at a school called Prince Academy.

A resident of the community, Shehu Sarki, who spoke to Daily Sun confirmed that First Baptist Church, popularly called Amincci Baptist Church, was also set on fire though its roof was not affected.

According to him, “bandits attacked our village called Damba Kasaya around 8am today. They came on more than 20 motorbikes each carrying at least three persons.

“When they came, soldiers were alerted and they responded on time. They came in when the bandits were still operating, which gave some of the residents some hope.

“Upon arrival, having been shooting as they approached the village, the soldiers were been led about by the villagers, who came out from their hiding places and pointed at the bandits. But, the soldiers refused to shoot at the bandits.

“One guy called Benjamin Auta was killed by the bandits even when they knew soldiers were on the around. He has been buried.

“They also attacked a school, Prince Academy, where they kidnapped some students, who were writing their JSS 3 examination, and their teachers. They also kidnapped some farmers who were on the farm when the bandits came. As we speak, we have not been able to ascertain how many of our people were kidnapped.

“They also loot homes and carted away valuables, including motorcycles, phones and money before they burnt a church popularly called Amincci Baptist church. They did not burn the roof of the church but every thing inside was burnt,” he narrated.

Police public relations officer, Mohammed Jalige, did not take his call as at the time of filing this report.

Chikun LGA, part of which is in the state capital, Kaduna, has lost count of kidnapping cases since the menace started a few years back.