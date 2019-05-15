Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Suspected bandits, riding on five motorcycles on Monday night invaded Illo town area of Bagudo Local Government in Kebbi State, while residents and vigilante members scampered for safety.

Daily Sun gathered that the bandits according to the locals, brought out several machine guns and started shooting sporadically into the air.

Though, no life was lost, but many residents of the town have since fled to other neighbouring villages in the local government areas.

When contacted on phone, the local government council chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Kaura, confirmed the invasion, saying the invasion happened at 11:30pm on Monday.

“The bandits were first sighted roaming the area, buying breads as well as pure water in the daylight of that day. But nobody showed any concern to report them to the appropriate authorities,” he said. Kaura said the bandits later in the day, laid siege to the community, adding that,” when our vigilante and residents countered their move, they just brought out highly sophisticated machine gun rifles and started shooting sporadically.

“It was then that our people took to their heels and scampered for the safety of their lives,” he said.

The chairman urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious character lurking around the area.

“The situation have been brought under control, as residents have now resumed their normal activities,” he said.

However, an unconfirmed reports claimed that the wife of a prominent oil marketer in the town was whisked away by the invaders.